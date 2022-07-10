Submit Release
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Poland

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Warsaw July 11-13 to engage with government counterparts, thank Poland for its support of Ukraine, and further enhance cooperation on the climate crisis and European energy security, including opportunities for energy efficiency, nuclear power generation, and acceleration of renewable energy deployment. 

