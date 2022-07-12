Announcing Inaugural ‘The Keller Prize’ Call for Art International Online Exhibition and Awards
The Keller Prize logo overlaid on top of landscape painting by Jane Keller
Aspen, CO artist Shelly Hamill creates international art contest, Robert Wilborn of Aspen Grove Fine Arts as judge, Aspen Sojourner Magazine featuring winners.
As a fellow artist, I know how hard it is to be successful and recognized for your work. I’ve created a contest that makes the submission process easy and provides exposure to artists worldwide.”ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelly Hamill is an Aspen based mosaic artist with a studio in Aspen, CO for the last 14 years. Shelly Hamill is teaming up with Robert Wilborn of Aspen Grove Fine Art and the Aspen Sojourner Magazine to launch the inaugural ‘The Keller Prize’ call for art. ‘The Keller Prize’ is named after Shelly’s grandmother, Jane Keller. Jane was a landscape painter and was known for her landscapes of the Texas state flower, the bluebonnet. Jane was very influential in Shelly’s decision to become an artist.
— Shelly Hamill
Jane and her husband Jim Keller owned the popular Town Pump Antiques in Fort Worth, Texas when Shelly was a child. Shelly attended many auctions and flea markets with her grandparents and this has directly influenced her mosaics, known for using decorative china plates in her dress sculptures. Shelly’s grandparents had a table at the back of their showroom for smaller items. A sign on the table invited patrons to pay for these items by placing the monies in a piggy bank at the front of the store for Shelly and her sister. It is in this spirit that Shelly has created ‘The Keller Prize’.
‘As a fellow artist, I know how hard it is to be successful and to be recognized for your work. I’ve created a Call for Art that attempts to make the process of submitting and exposure as easy as possible for artists worldwide.’ says Shelly. ‘The Keller Prize’ offers an online exhibition using their website to showcase all submissions in an online gallery as well as on their social media pages. This is unique in the art world as most submissions are never seen by anyone other than the judges. The online exhibition also eliminates the need for artists to spend any additional monies for framing or shipping. Artists can also submit their favorite works, the works do not need to be currently for sale. And finally, a grand prize winner and 2 runners up will be featured in the winter issue of the Aspen Sojourner Magazine, exposing the winners to an affluent and international clientele.
The Call for Art opened on June 7 and runs through Aug 30, 2022. Artists working in Painting, Photography, Sculpture, Drawing, Printmaking, Textile Art, Mixed Media and Murals are invited to submit. Submitted works and images of submitted woks must be conducive to print and online media.
Submitted works can be viewed at www.thekellerprize.com/gallery
Artists interested in submitting their works can do so here: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10507
A fee of $45 USD covers the submission of up to 5 works and each additional work is $4 USD.
About Shelly Hamill
Shelly Hamill is a mosaic artist known for her mosaic dress sculptures located in Aspen, Colorado. Hamill has been creating mosaics for 16 years and has trained in Venice, Italy with the maestro Lucio Orsoni and Antonella Gallende of the Orsoni Foundry, in operation since 1888. Hamill’s training has lead her to receive a ‘Master of Mosaics’. Hamill’s work can be seen online at shellyhamill.com In 2006, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised for her work and has had multiple solo and group exhibitions.
About Robert Wilborn
Robert Wilborn is the Gallery Director for Aspen Grove Fine Arts in Aspen, Colorado. Robert has been working in galleries for over 22 years in varying capacities. Aspen Grove Fine Arts is part of a collection of 8 galleries in Colorado and New Mexico representing national and international artists from all mediums. Robert has helped launch many artists' careers and maintains relationships with discerning collectors worldwide.
About Aspen Sojourner
The Aspen Sojourner magazine is an award winning publication in print since 1995. The winners of The Keller Prize will be featured in a 2 page spread advertorial piece in the Winter/Spring 2022/2023 issue both in print and online, valued over $8400. (1) Grand Prize and (2) Runners Up will be chosen.
• Aspen Sojourner is an award winning publication since 1995
• 52,000 Annual Circulation
• 286,00 Annual Readership with an average household income of over $500,000
• Distribution Highlights: Lodging, Property Management & Real Estate, High end retailers, galleries, restaurants, private and public airports, chamber visitor and welcome centers.
• Exclusive airport distribution in Delta, United and American Airline Clubs nationwide.
Shelly Hamill
The Keller Prize
admin@thekellerprize.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other