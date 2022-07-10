6th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 23 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 10 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 6th round of Citywide NAT Programme has ended at 18:00 yesterday (9 July); a cumulative total of 23 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 23 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Pac On Ferry Terminal 8 July around 09:03 Colegio Mateu Ricci 8 July around 09:12, 20:21 St. Joseph Secondary School 2 8 July around 11:30 9 July around 11:23, 15:19 Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall 8 July around 11:46 Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A 8 July around 11:56 9 July around 01:58, 10:09, 16:54 Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section) 8 July around 11:59 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 8 July around 12:45, 18:46 Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section) 8 July around 14:39 Kiang Wu Hospital 8 July around 15:49 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F 8 July around 19:03, 20:07 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 8 July around 21:10 Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion 9 July around 07:33 Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago) 9 July around 10:22 Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau) 9 July around 15:13 Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F 9 July around 17:13

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who were waiting for sampling at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) and upload the test result to the designated platform every day until 17 July. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.