Submit Release
News Search

There were 106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,896 in the last 365 days.

6th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 23 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 10 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 6th round of Citywide NAT Programme has ended at 18:00 yesterday (9 July); a cumulative total of 23 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 23 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station

Date

Time

Pac On Ferry Terminal

8 July

around 09:03

Colegio Mateu Ricci

8 July

around 09:12, 20:21

St. Joseph Secondary School 2

8 July

around 11:30

9 July

around 11:23, 15:19

Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall

8 July

around 11:46

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A

8 July

around 11:56

9 July

around 01:58, 10:09, 16:54

Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section)

8 July

around 11:59

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium

8 July

around 12:45, 18:46

Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)

8 July

around 14:39

Kiang Wu Hospital

8 July

around 15:49

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium – Hall A, 1/F

8 July

around 19:03, 20:07

Escola dos Moradores de Macau

8 July

around 21:10

Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion

9 July

around 07:33

Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago)

9 July

around 10:22

Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau)

9 July

around 15:13

Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F

9 July

around 17:13

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who were waiting for sampling at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) and upload the test result to the designated platform every day until 17 July. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.

You just read:

6th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 23 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.