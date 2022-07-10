Heat Shelter on the Ground Floor of Ilha Verde Centre for Victims of Disaster to Be Closed at 6pm Today

MACAU, July 10 - In view of the yellow hot weather alert issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) Heat Shelter has been opened today (July 10). In line with the epidemic prevention arrangement in Macao, the Shelter has been temporarily relocated to the ground floor of Ilha Verde Centre for Victims of Disaster, with the entrance located on Rua do Asilo, Bairro da Ilha Verde, will be closed at 6 pm today. Also, according to the Executive Order No. 115/2022, all individuals must stay at home, except for those who work in entities exempted from closure, purchase necessities or must go out under other emergency situations. Members of the public are required to undergo a COVID-19 rapid antigen test and present a negative result before entering the Heat Centre.