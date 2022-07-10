One additional mobile NAT bus to park at Ocean Gardens Health Centre starting tomorrow (11 July)

MACAU, July 10 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that in response to the mobility arrangements taking effect tomorrow (11 July), one additional mobile NAT bus will be engaged from the same day (11 July), which will park at the Ocean Gardens Health Centre (Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano, Taipa) to facilitate testing for residents in that area. Residents can make an appointment via the Citywide NAT booking system ( https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook ) from 18:00 today (10 July). Relevant parking arrangement is as follows:

Location Date Time Ocean Gardens Health Centre (Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano, Taipa) 11, 13, 15 and 17 July 09:00-18:00 12, 14 and 16 July 09:00-22:00

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.