France, Germany to help Vietnamese court system with personnel training

PARIS — Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyễn Hoà Bình has suggested the French Court of Cassation make judges and experts involved in online training sessions for Vietnamese judges.

At a recent talk with first president of the French court Christophe Soulard, Bình briefed his host on Việt Nam’s judicial reform strategy by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, with priorities given to organisational reform, juvenile justice and personnel training.

Bình also invited the French official to visit Việt Nam in 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

For his part, Soulard reviewed the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in 2013, and the cooperation programme for the 2020-22 period.

The first president of the French court expressed his hope that the two sides will step up collaboration through the exchange of judges at national, regional and international levels.

While in France from July 4-9, Bình also had a meeting with French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti who emphasised that Việt Nam is France’s leading partner in the region.

The French side wished to provide technical assistance in the legal field for Việt Nam.

Bình said his visit aims to learn from France’s experience to develop the judicial reform strategy by 2030, and build a juvenile law for Việt Nam, calling for France’s support in this regard.

On this occasion, the Việt Nam Court Academy and the French National School for the Judiciary signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for a five-year period, during which the two sides will cooperate in judge training and exchange.

Before the trip to France, Bình visited Germany to learn about the country’s experience in judicial reform.

He told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that apart from experience sharing, Việt Nam signed documents on personnel training cooperation with the two countries.

Accordingly, Việt Nam will send experts, lecturers and judges to France and Germany for training, and invited experts from the two countries to Việt Nam to give lectures, especially those on stock market and digital economic crime, among others. — VNS