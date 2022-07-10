Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth floors the V International Economic Forum at Riga, Latvia on The COVID Crisis & Way Forward
Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth of Rupus Global addressed in Plenary Session at the prestigious The Institute Of Economics Of The Latvian Academy of Sciences at Riga.
The Pandemic is not yet over. Global Solutions to Covid 19 Pandemic require evidence based scientific data. The World needs to be united to pave way for a robust economic free world”HONG KONG, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Economic Forum which serves as a platform for the exchange of experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative economy in the long term organized its 4th plenary session under the theme “The Crisis As An Incentive For Change: Human Being. Nature. Entrepreneurship” in June 30, 2022 at Riga, Latvia where the leading luminaries from the academic fields, scientists & entrepreneurs assembled to debate & discuss the key challenges following the aftermath of Covid Crisis & the way forward. Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth, academic researcher & founder & managing director of the Hong Kong based Rupus Global Limited gave an inspiring & insightful talk on the “The covid crisis and opportunities for human well-being. How has covid changed international business, pharmacy and healthcare” & Vision, Assessment and proposals for overcoming the crisis by entrepreneurs, scientists and politicians: human being. nature. Entrepreneurship.in the plenary session that included top academicians such as Prof. Dr. Nina Linde, Dr. Juris Binde, Dr. S. Frederick Starr, Dr. hab. oec. Baiba Rivža, Prof., Dr. sc. pol. Andris Sprūds, Mr. Gerald Hoppstaedter among others. Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth while addressing the sacientific community said that The Latvian Academy of Sciences believes that the exchange of knowledge is a key component in achieving more equal and sustainable societies. But, despite huge advances in the internet and digital technologies, and increasing demand for research evidence, access to knowledge remains a problem for many development practitioners, decision-makers and researchers. https://economicforum.lv/speakers/
— Prof. Dr Lammam Vishwanatth
Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth asserted that it is crucial to ensure safe and fair access to vaccines across regions within countries through effective coordination mechanisms between national and subnational governments, for example by sharing dose delivery projections. This is particularly important as all levels of governments must anticipate the surge in supply and ensure that the logistics and infrastructure is ready as vaccine deliveries accelerate. Involve subnational governments in vaccination campaigns to ensure faster and better territorial coverage. Involving local actors, who are better informed about the local population and infrastructure, is essential to successfully reach people that need vaccines first (e.g. the elderly, people with pre-existing illnesses and healthcare workers) and relieving the pressure on the healthcare system.
Armed with Chemical Engineering degree, Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is currently the promoter Director of Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company Rupus Global Limited.Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a global opinion maker of contemporary issues & a much sought after speaker in various international forums. Dr Kannan is credited with reputation for innovation, social connections, track record for value creation and investor expectations for value creation. As a Research Scholar, Dr. Kannan has published many research papers & is associated with many top notch International Institutions as Editorial Reviewer. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities. Over the years, Dr. Kannan has slowly transitioned away from Corporate World and into philanthropic & academic ventures.
The Institute of Economics of Latvian Academy of Sciences is a scientific and research institute in 2006. The action and activities of the Institute are oriented to studying of economic problems significant for Latvia, seeking and creating innovative and scientifically based solutions.At present, the Institute is one of the leading research centres for economy with wide partnership links in European and other countries of the World and being able to provide a research based, competent opinion about ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, Baltics and Europe, as well as to note the future progression. The mission of the Institute is to facilitate the development of Latvian economy in the regions and in the country as a whole, preparing based on researches, competent assessments and opinions on ongoing processes in the economy of Latvia, Baltics and Europe, as well as elaborating recommendations related to development opportunities of economy. The aim of the V Economic Forum is to analyse the crisis, which Latvia and the entire Europe faced during the globalization of the 21st century as an opportunity for qualitative changes in humans, nature and entrepreneurship, as well as discuss possible science-based and practical solutions in order to reach a higher level of welfare in our countries. The successful practice of the I, II, III and IV Economic Forum is continuing, that the Forum serves as a platform for the exchange of experience and cooperation of scientists, entrepreneurs and politicians, stimulating the entry of local and foreign investment and the development of an innovative economy in the long term.
