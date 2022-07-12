Submit Release
Sharity and Until the pieces fit Charity event

Media of Sharitys gift

Media of Sharitys Gift Crypto donation platform

Sharity is back with another charity event with "Until the pieces fit". We dive into both organizations.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharity is back with another charity event. This time they choose to highlight a charity involved with autism awareness. Ever since the beginning of Sharity, the goal has always been to help in any capacity. Upholding one of their core values in the middle of a bear market isn't easy. This company has some ambitious goals and will stop at nothing to achieve it. The company has grown immensely since beginning back in december. With more time I'm sure the next leap forward will be even greater.

(Excerpt from the charity)

Until The Pieces Fit is so happy to bring the community for the first time our Back to School Shoe Expo. This event is a new annual event where we will provide new shoes to students for the upcoming school year. Students will be able to receive 1 free pair of shoes on a first come first serve basis. Over the past 7 years we’ve hosted a Back to School Expo where we provided backpacks and essential school supplies and included a shoe raffle. The shoe raffle was the most impactful part of our event because when servicing the underserved communities many students would come to our event shoeless or wearing shoes worn to their soles. We now know we need to do more and bring these children an expo geared towards shoes.

Parents will have access to vendors who will provide beneficial resources such as mental health services, in person health screenings, etc.

Donations of shoes are accepted from June 21st-July 20, 2022. Donations can also be made via crypto on SharitysGift.com
(End of excerpt from charity)

Sharity has been building towards a release of their new design. Just in time for their co charity event with “Until the pieces fit”. It has always been a mission to uplift smaller charities, and give them the recognition they deserve.

This will be the first intimate campaign Sharity has ever done on their platform. With the goal to raise 10k and Sharity dedicating 2k personally, this will be an amazing accomplishment for both parties. Sharity has been building towards this moment since inception and now their hard work is paying off. With many other plans and ideas yet to come there's still much work to be done, but this is a welcome start to an amazingly underrated platform. Stay up to date on all things Sharity by following their social media.

Sharity X Until the pieces fit interview

