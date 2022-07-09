People tested positive in nucleic acid tests receiving proprietary Chinese medicines as treatment

MACAU, July 9 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, according to the Chinese medicine diagnosis and treatment plan for COVID-19 formulated earlier, starting 1 July, positive cases (including asymptomatic infected persons and confirmed cases with mild symptoms) being isolated in hotels will be asked if they wish to receive Chinese medicine treatment. If the cases agree, the TCM practitioners of the Chinese Medicine Anti-epidemic Team will inquire them by phone or video call; after understanding their condition, the TCM practitioners will evaluate whether the cases are suitable for TCM treatment and give instruction on taking which kind of proprietary Chinese medicines.

As of 8 July, a total of 817 positive cases have expressed their willingness to receive Chinese medicine treatment. After evaluation of their symptoms and body constitutions, 684 people may take Chinese medicine; nearly 1,700 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang (capsule), and 140 boxes of Huoxiang Zhengqi Ruanjiaonang (soft capsule) have been distributed. The age of cases taking Chinese medicine ranges from 2 to 84 years old, and there were many foreign nationals.

Around 1,300 people have consulted for Chinese medicine treatment, and more than 70 people were given medication guidance for two times. The TCM industry has actively participated and is committed to cooperating with the arrangement of the Chinese Medicine Anti-epidemic Team. So far, 72 volunteer TCM practitioners have participated in this work.

The Centre indicates that, TCM treatment is largely accepted by the positive cases. After evaluation by TCM practitioners, most people are suitable for taking Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang. Although some people are concerned about the “cold in nature” of Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang, they can comply with the medication after clarification and guidance by the TCM practitioners.

Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang and Huoxiang Zhengqi Ruanjiaonang are both proprietary Chinese medicines recommended by national health authorities for people under COVID-19 medical observation period and people with positive nucleic acid test results. Should there be any discomfort or change in the clinical status during the use of the medicines, the TCM practitioners will initiate follow-up management.