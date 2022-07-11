Digital Pi Announces Submissions For The 2022 PiPerformer Awards Are Now Open
PiPerformer is Digital Pi’s annual award of achievement for excellence in marketing given to 25 clients that have shown growth over the past year.
Despite higher than usual turnover as MOps professionals sought better positions, the MOps teams we worked with persevered with even more creativity and drive to do more with fewer resources.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, LLC, a Merkle company and global team of marketing automation experts, announces that submissions are open for the 2022 PiPerformer Awards. Started in 2019, the PiPerformer Awards recognize marketing professionals who drive best practice marketing and operations to help their companies thrive with digital transformation.
— Jeff Coveney, Digital Pi CMO
PiPerformer marketing professionals inspire change within their organization and provide thought leadership in the field of marketing automation and operations. By shining a spotlight on these customer success stories, Digital Pi hopes to inspire innovation in marketing.
At the 2022 B2B Marketing Exchange Awards, Digital Pi was honored to be recognized with a Finny Award in the Influencer Category for its PiPerformer Advocacy Program. The Finny Awards honor the, "Brands Bringing The Human Back To B2B With Innovative Content & Campaigns.” The Influencer Award category is awarded for short- and long-term initiatives that have successfully leveraged industry thought leaders and experts to generate brand awareness and word of mouth.
Jeff Coveney, Digital Pi CMO, said, “After a tumultuous 2021, the field of 'marketing operations' really matured last year as companies recognized the value in these professionals. Despite higher than usual turnover as MOps professionals sought better positions, the MOps teams we worked with persevered with even more creativity and drive to do more with fewer resources. We believe 2022 will shine the light on some of our best and most competitive applicants ever."
While we won't be able to celebrate PiPerformer Award winners in person again this year, we're excited to announce a new way for winners to enjoy their recognition. Winners will receive an award and a fun surprise to enjoy with friends and family at home. Additionally, the accomplishments of the 2022 PiPerformers will be featured in webinars, videos, and success stories across Digital Pi and Merkle channels.
Nominations for the 2022 PiPerformer Awards are currently open to Digital Pi clients.* One person per company or division.
* Clients with active projects from January 2021- June 2022.
About Digital Pi
Digital Pi is a leading full-service Adobe Marketo Engage consultancy that helps companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Marketo Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology. To learn more about Digital Pi, visit http://www.digitalpi.com.
