Secretary Blinken’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo. Secretary Blinken congratulated Secretary Manalo on his recent appointment and highlighted the increasing significance of the U.S.-Philippine bilateral alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. The Secretary also emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and the rule of law.