Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,058 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo.  Secretary Blinken congratulated Secretary Manalo on his recent appointment and highlighted the increasing significance of the U.S.-Philippine bilateral alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.  The Secretary also emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and the rule of law.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Manalo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.