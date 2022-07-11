Imagen announces a completely redesigned desktop app and an upcoming AI culling solution for professional photographers
Imagen uses game-changing AI technology to help make photographers' lives easier. Leave the tedious and repetitive editing and culling tasks to Imagen.
We want to empower photographers to focus on the creative side of things by eliminating the tedious and repetitive part of the post-production process.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagen understands the challenges and stresses of a photography career, and wants to help photographers stay healthy and mentally strong.
— Yotam Gil, Imagen CEO
Imagen creates tools that benefit the photography community and their workflows with the mission of positively contributing to the community's well-being.
Today Imagen is pleased to share the brand-new desktop app. Photographers get the same industry-leading results from its AI replication of photo editing styles, but the workflow is more streamlined to make photo editing even faster.
Since its inception in 2020, photographers have been leveraging Imagen to automate repetitive editing tasks and free up time to focus on what they love.
Imagen never stops learning every parameter of a photographer’s personal editing style. It is the fastest, most accurate, and consistent way to edit photos in batches. Imagen edits 1,000 photos in less than 20 minutes. Create your Personal AI Profile, and watch as it learns from individual photographers over time. Imagen edits like the photographer because it learns from the photographer.
Don’t have a unique editing style, or are new to the photography business? Get started quickly with Imagen’s Talent AI Profiles, built from hundreds of thousands of photos from incredible photographers like Susan Stripling, Charmi Patel-Peña, John Branch IV, and more.
Imagen’s AI photo editing capabilities have driven over a hundred emotionally driven 5-star reviews on Trustpilot. This validates the impact that Imagen has had on photographers worldwide.
Imagen is committed to helping photographers in all aspects of their business and workflows. As a company focused on developing AI technology aiding professional photographers, our next step is to bring our AI to culling.
Coming soon to the Imagen app, and available in beta to Imagen Community members first, is Imagen Culling.
“Culling is the first step to any successful editing workflow,” says Imagen Talent photographer, Susan Stripling.
This will help to save photographers time by quickly identifying the best images from a wedding, commercial event, portrait session, and beyond.
Photographers can sign up in advance for AI culling at https://www.imagen-ai.com/culling.
Imagen is happy to arrange interviews or conversations with our founders, partner photographers, or community team members. Please contact me at your earliest convenience to discuss availability and logistics.
About Imagen
Imagen is a Tel Aviv-based startup. Founded in 2020 by Yoav Chai, Yotam Gil, and Ron Oren, the idea came to be when Chai was experiencing a lot of frustration, waiting for months for his edited wedding photos to arrive. With their background in artificial intelligence, the three decided to develop a solution that will alter the way photographers approach their work so they can focus on what they love.
Scott Wyden Kivowitz
Imagen
