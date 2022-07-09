Tauna Batiste, Executive Coach and CEO, Supports the Disabilities Community
Festival organizers hope that Batiste’s generous donation will encourage other disabilities awareness advocates to offer their support for the causeCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tauna Batiste, Executive Coach and CEO, Supports the Disabilities Community with Her Gift to the All Disabilities Festival
Festival organizers hope that Batiste’s generous donation will encourage other disabilities awareness advocates to offer their support for the cause.
Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities (UPFAD) has announced that Columbus area executive coach and CEO Tauna Batiste has made a generous gift to support the organization’s upcoming signature event, the 8th Annual All Disabilities Festival. The festival will be held at Genoa Park in Columbus on July 17 from 11:30 am-7:00 pm, and all are invited to attend the free event.
Nicole Carter is the founder of UPFAD, a woman, minority, and veteran-owned social enterprise empowering the entrepreneurial pursuits of those with disabilities. To achieve this mission, the organization hosts numerous community events and creates educational materials to encourage disabilities acceptance.
The All Disabilities Festival is one of the organization's signature events. Carter founded the event after meeting Batiste, who served as Carter's professional coach and mentor and encouraged Carter to start the in-person event. Batiste is the founder and CEO of the Drew Alexander Co., a national consulting firm specializing in nonprofit management and leadership development. She also founded the Next Woman Up leadership program and her namesake consulting and coaching programs for aspiring or seasoned entrepreneurs.
“Sponsors like Tauna help businesses like mine to continue to grow and make a difference in my community,” said Carter. “I am one of many women she has helped, and I am incredibly thankful for her generosity.”
“I’m proud of the work Nicole and her team have done to advance disabilities awareness and acceptance in the Columbus community and beyond,” said Batiste. “I’m pleased to offer my support for this annual event and encourage others to check out the event and support UPFAD in any way they can."
During the All Disabilities Festival, area residents with disabilities will showcase their talents and abilities while raising awareness of disabilities acceptance. The family-friendly event is free and will also feature a number of area retail and food vendors.
To learn more about UPFAD and the All Disabilities Festival, visit https://upfad.org/.
Nicole Carter
UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities
+1 6142093444
alldisabilities@gmail.com
