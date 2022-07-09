Shinzo Abe a great friend to Tasmania and Australia

9 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier



The Tasmanian Government is deeply saddened by the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Abe was Japan’s longest serving post-war leader and his death is a great loss for Japan and also many countries world-wide where he forged strong economic partnerships and friendships on behalf of his country.

Japan has been one of Tasmania’s leading export markets for decades and we highly value the strong diplomatic links developed during Mr Abe tenure.

On behalf of all Tasmanians, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of Japan and Mr Abe’s family.

More Media Releases from Jeremy Rockliff

More Media Releases from the Premier