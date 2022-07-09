Submit Release
Condolence Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Passing of Former Japanese Prime Minister Mr Abe Shinzo

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to convey condolences on the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Mr Abe Shinzo. The text of the letter is appended.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 JULY 2022

 

 

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio

 

 

9 July 2022

 

Dear Prime Minister Kishida,

 

                On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I express my deepest condolences on the shocking and tragic passing of former Prime Minister of Japan Mr Abe Shinzo. Singapore strongly condemns this senseless act of violence.

 

                As Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Mr Abe had made significant contributions to Japan through his signature reforms, such as Abenomics, which developed Japan’s economy and society, and improved the lives of the ordinary Japanese people.

 

                I had the privilege of working with Mr Abe for almost a decade. With his support, Singapore-Japan relations grew from strength to strength, with cooperation expanding in many areas such as trade and investments, innovation, infrastructure development, smart cities, and cultural exchanges. For example, the first review of the Japan-Singapore New-Age Economic Partnership Agreement was successfully concluded under Mr Abe’s leadership. Mr Abe’s close ties to Singapore were evident in his special effort to attend the State Funeral of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew in 2015 and the Lying in State of former Singapore President Mr S R Nathan in 2016, which Singapore greatly appreciated. Mr Abe will always be remembered as a good friend of Singapore.

 

                Mr Abe was an active international statesman, who deepened Japan’s engagement with regional groupings such as ASEAN and APEC. During Mr Abe’s term in office, Singapore and Japan worked closely together to promote a free, open and inclusive regional architecture, as well as multilateralism and trade liberalisation. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership would not have been successfully concluded without Mr Abe and Japan’s vision and leadership.

 

                Mr Abe’s passing will be felt deeply in Japan, Singapore and around the world. My thoughts are with you and the people of Japan during this period of grief.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

LEE HSIEN LOONG

 

His Excellency Kishida Fumio

Prime Minister

Japan

