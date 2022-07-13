RemoteWorker.jobs Warns Companies Not To Lose Out By Not Offering Remote Work
RemoteWorker.jobs Warns Companies Not To Lose Out By Not Offering Remote WorkAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of a recently released survey finding that a massive 87% of employees do not want to work in a physical office full-time, and as much as 71% would rather be able to work from anywhere than get a promotion for an in-office job, RemoteWorker.jobs is cautioning employers not to lose out by not offering remote work options.
Ivanit, an IT software company, surveyed 6,119 workers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden and Australia for its 2022 Everywhere Workplace Report.
In no surprise to RemoteWorker.jobs, that study confirmed that in the post-COVID era of work, most people would prefer to work remotely whenever possible.
Remote Worker is designed to help hiring managers and businesses connect with job-seeking professionals for remote work positions.
After successfully operating in the UK, we recently launched a US platform to help more Americans find their dream remote jobs. This is especially the case as many organizations have begun pushing employees to return to physical offices.
Joseph Boll, Remote Worker CEO, noted, “The appetite for remote work remains high in the United States and the United Kingdom as well.
“We maintain that companies that want to shun remote work are losing out because studies like Ivanti’s have continued to confirm that the best and brightest of the workforce want remote work and are in a position to demand it or take their talents to a competitor.”
The purpose of Ivanti’s study was to understand workers’ “attitudes towards remote work, points of disagreement among different demographics, and the specific benefits and concerns they have taken from the remote working experience thus far”.
“We found that 87 percent don’t want to work from the office full-time,” the group noted.
In fact, its survey found that just 13 percent of the more than 6,000 respondents wanted to work in a physical office.
Some 30 percent wanted to work from home specifically, while 15 percent wanted to work from anywhere. Another 42 percent were in favor of a hybrid model that combined remote work options with some in-person working.
Additionally, a whopping 71 percent of those respondents said they would rather have the option to work from anywhere, anytime, than receive a promotion for in-person jobs.
This survey highlights what Remote Work has continued to caution employers: that in the age of the Great Resignation, workers are prioritizing other benefits over just a straightforward salary as was done in the past.
Ivanti noted, “Employees are an organization’s top asset, and…their preferences need to be considered when decisions are taken on the future of work.”
