News Release - Vermont State Police - Saint Albans Barracks - DUI #1 - Grand Isle, VT - Case#22A2003642
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003642
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Derek Rolandini
STATION: Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/8/2022 @ 2311
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset View Rd, South Hero, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Kevin Barrows
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 8, 2022 at approximately 2311 hours, State Police were called to Sunset View Rd in South Hero for a suspicious vehicle. A passerby advised they came upon a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway, and the male operator was slumped over the wheel. Rescue arrived on scene prior to State Police arrival and advised they believed the operator was intoxicated. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Kevin Barrows (age 61) from South Hero. Barrows submitted to field sobriety exercises and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was then transported to the Saint Albans State Police Barracks for processing before being released on a citation to appear in Grand Isle Court for the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: see attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Grand Isle Court – North Hero VT
COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022 at 0830