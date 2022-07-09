Submit Release
News Release - Vermont State Police - Saint Albans Barracks - DUI #1 - Grand Isle, VT - Case#22A2003642

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003642

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Derek Rolandini                        

STATION:  Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/8/2022 @ 2311

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset View Rd, South Hero, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin Barrows                                            

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

            On July 8, 2022 at approximately 2311 hours, State Police were called to Sunset View Rd in South Hero for a suspicious vehicle. A passerby advised they came upon a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway, and the male operator was slumped over the wheel. Rescue arrived on scene prior to State Police arrival and advised they believed the operator was intoxicated. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Kevin Barrows (age 61) from South Hero. Barrows submitted to field sobriety exercises and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was then transported to the Saint Albans State Police Barracks for processing before being released on a citation to appear in Grand Isle Court for the above charge.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: see attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Grand Isle Court – North Hero VT

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022 at 0830

 

