Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4003660

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 8, 2022, at approximately 2122 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Taco Bell - 45 Farrell Road, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Kenrick Staine

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 8, 2022, at approximately 2122 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a disorderly male who had climbed through the drive through window of Taco Bell.

Through investigation it was determined Kenrick Staine blocked traffic of the drive through and climbed through the window to make entry into the building.

Staine was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Additionally, Staine was trespassed from the premises.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/2022, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.