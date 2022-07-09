Rutland Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Trespass
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003660
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 8, 2022, at approximately 2122 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Taco Bell - 45 Farrell Road, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Kenrick Staine
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 8, 2022, at approximately 2122 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a disorderly male who had climbed through the drive through window of Taco Bell.
Through investigation it was determined Kenrick Staine blocked traffic of the drive through and climbed through the window to make entry into the building.
Staine was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on August 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Additionally, Staine was trespassed from the premises.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/2022, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.