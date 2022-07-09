Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. I very much appreciate the opportunity to spend time with State Councilor Wang Yi. There is no substitute for face-to-face or sometimes mask-to-mask diplomacy.

In a relationship as complex and consequential as the one between the United States and China, there is a lot to talk about. I very much am looking forward to a productive and construction conversation with you.

State Councilor.

STATE COUNCILOR AND FOREIGN MINISTER WANG: (Via interpreter) China and the United States are two major countries, so it is necessary for the two countries to maintain normal exchanges.

At the same time, we do need to work together to ensure that this relationship will continue to move forward along the right track. It is important to stay committed to the principles put forward by President Xi Jinping – mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and willing cooperation – because that serves the interests of the two countries, two peoples. It is also the shared aspiration of the international community.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you.