Idaho Fish and Game investigates the killing and decapitating of geese and goslings near Bloomington in southeast Idaho.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking the public’s help in solving a particularly unusual wildlife case near the small community of Bloomington in Bear Lake County.

Sometime over the 4th of July weekend, an individual used a vehicle to run over multiple adult Canada geese crossing a road with their non-flying goslings in tow. This happened in three separate locations within a 200-yard stretch of Bloomington Bottoms Road about 1 mile before it intersects with Pole Line Road. In each location, heads of many of the dead geese were removed and taken from the scene.

If anyone has information that might be helpful with this investigation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at 208-204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards are available to those with information that leads to an arrest.