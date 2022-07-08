Travel Advisory: RIDOT to reopen Park Avenue Railroad Bridge by July 15

RHODE ISLAND, July 8 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) expects to reopen the Park Avenue Railroad Bridge in Cranston to all traffic by Friday, July 15. The bridge carries Park Avenue (Route 12) over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, between Elmwood Avenue (Route 1) and Wellington Avenue.

The $11.7 million project completely replaced the old structurally deficient bridge, which featured a wood deck and dated back to 1906. It carries 15,000 vehicles per day and is a vital link for the Park Avenue business area.

The replacement of the Park Avenue Railroad Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.