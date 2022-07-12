Emergency Room visits or hospitalizations increased by 22% in marijuana users, compared to non-users, CNN reports
Available to educators – a kit including booklets, videos, teacher’s lessons plans, and posters for use in schools or after school programs
“The Truth About Marijuana” free booklet gives valuable information for teachers, youth, parents, and grandparents to help avoid unnecessary medical issues
There are many myths out there about marijuana and so much hype that people don’t realize.... People need to do their research and find out the truth about marijuana.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study of 30,000 individuals, found users of cannabis (marijuana whether smoked or eaten in “edibles”) were 22% more likely to have an emergency room visit or hospitalization compared to non-cannabis users. The author of the study, Dr. Vorozis, assistant professor at the University of Toronto, found the leading cause of hospital visits was physical harm, with respiratory issues coming in a close second.
— Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Faith liaison
Another related study was published earlier this year showed that people who used cannabis daily and had a specific gene variant, were seven times more likely to develop psychosis.
Due to the greatly increased hospitalizations associated with cannabis (marijuana), California has now introduced a bill to require labeling of the product as potentially dangerous – like warning labels on cigarettes.
One reason for this increased danger is that today’s marijuana is 20 to 30 times stronger than that smoked in the 1960s and 1970s.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World has been warning about the dangers of marijuana since its founding in 2006. The Foundation has created booklets and videos about some of the most common drugs, including marijuana. A free booklet, “The Truth About Marijuana,” explains the true effects of the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, THC, and how it affects people using it.
The booklet explains that the marijuana sold in the 1970s averaged 1% THC, while today’s marijuana averages 20-30% THC. Additionally, high-potency preparations of marijuana are especially dangerous as they can contain even higher concentrations of THC. These have even been associated with blackouts, hallucinations, and psychosis.
“People need to educate themselves. There are many myths out there about marijuana and so much hype that people don’t realize, especially about the marijuana of today,” warned Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC’s faith liaison. “People need to do their research and find out the truth about marijuana for themselves.”
According to the Truth About Marijuana booklet, “Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world. There is an ever-growing gap between the latest science about marijuana and the myths surrounding it. Some people think that since it is legal in some places, it must be safe. But your body doesn’t know a legal drug from an illegal drug. It only knows the effect the drug creates once you have taken it. The purpose of this publication is to clear up some of the misunderstandings about pot.”
The free booklet and a free online course are available from www.drugfreeworld.org to educate people on facts about marijuana. The booklet answers questions factually about the potential harmful effects so readers can make up their own minds about marijuana.
With more states legalizing recreational use of marijuana, it is important for citizens to have the full story and to understand the significant increase in THC and psychoactive chemicals in today’s modified marijuana and its effect on mental and physical health.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC (DFW DC) has delivered training seminars based on the Truth About Drugs materials to youth groups and youth involved in the criminal justice system to educate them on the dangers and effects of marijuana and other drugs.
DFW DC has also trained groups of seniors who were not aware of the real dangers that can come from using marijuana, particularly for youth. With their brains still developing, the drug can cause damage to youth that can set them back in comparison with their peers. The seniors were very thankful for the information and have been sharing this with their grandkids.
For educators, a full educator’s package containing practical tools to educate young people about substance abuse is available.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug free. The Foundation is proudly sponsored by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists all over the world. Foundation for a Drug-Free World materials are used by tens of thousands of schools and over 800 law enforcement agencies across the globe.
