Việt Nam sends condolences to Japan and family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

VIETNAM, July 8 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on Friday sent messages of condolences to Japan’s ruling party and people as well as the family of former President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after his passing.

On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended a message to President of the Liberal Democratic Party, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

Chính expressed his deepest condolences and expressed his appreciation of the special affection and valuable support Abe had given to Việt Nam as well as the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent his condolences to his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most influential post-war leaders, died Friday at the age of 67 after being shot while delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara two days ahead of a national election. — VNS