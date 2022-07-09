Revealing the Simple Formula for Success, CEO Debbie Page Unveils her Method to Turning Life’s Lemons into an Empire
Find your rhythm–it is uniquely yours. You are writing your song, composing your symphony, and choreographing your dance. Celebrate, share, and enjoy.”HARRISVILLE, NH, USA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a common speed-bump for many mothers—becoming unexpectedly divorced or widowed can abruptly knock any mother off of her life’s vision and leave her with more questions than answers. Such is the case for Debra Page who studied and worked as a Registered Nurse and Lactation Consultant until she became widowed and inherited her husband’s 129-year-old Wire Mesh Fencing Company Louis E. Page, which had been exclusively run by the patriarchs in her family’s legacy and then landed in her hands.
Page not only embarked on a powerful journey of self-exploration and strength, but also untapped the keys to success. From driving the company toward unprecedented revenue growth by 45%, Page did not stop there. Her emotional journey and triumph propelled a personal mission to guide women and mothers, much like herself, to unleash their greatest potential by launching ‘The Inspired Mom Global Summit,’ becoming the Founder and President of ‘Woman Emerged,’ Creator of the ‘High Five I Am Program,’ and so much more.
From Nurse to Widow to Thriving CEO of a 129-Year-Old Family Business Led Only by Males, Debbie Page Forges Ahead Leading WOMEN to Take the Driver’s Seat in their Lives—From ‘Powerless to Empress’—with ‘Woman Emerged’ and ‘The Inspired Mom Global Summit’
Take a closer look at how Page managed to turn life’s lemons into an empire.
SUCCESS = COMMITMENT + MINDSET
Debbie Page takes pride in her roles as mother, grandmother, registered nurse, and lactation consultant. Overall, she bestows a deep enthusiasm and passion for energizing people to live extraordinary lives. Currently, Page is the CEO of Louis E. Page, Inc., a family-owned—and previously male-led—business that provides solutions for fencing people, crops or animals, in or out.
The corporate commitment resonates the same energy, dedication and joy that Page exudes from the inside out.
“We believe in the joy and strength that the outdoor world brings to people and their communities. We want you to love being outside. Our commitment to Louis E. Page is born out of our enthusiasm and zest to serve others. Expertise in hand, we take pride in helping people solve their problems. We love our customers! And we know the world is changing. We know that the way people farm, play, and enjoy the outdoors is changing and we are changing with you to help you protect the outside world that helps define your life.” – Debbie Page
In fact, since Debra Page became took onus as the first female CEO, the company has experienced double-digit growth, with a revenue increase of 45%.
“If you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.” – Bob Proctor
LEADING WOMEN FROM 'POWERLESS TO EMPRESS'
Page has enjoyed over 40 years of working with women as they transition to new eras in their lives. As Registered Nurse and Lactation Consultant, she had dedicated her career to helping women transition to Motherhood. She founded The New Born Baby to provide support and education to breastfeeding mothers. For over 10 years, she ran mother-baby groups and taught infant massage and breastfeeding classes.
“Find your rhythm–it is uniquely yours. You are writing your song, composing your symphony, and choreographing your dance. Celebrate, share, and enjoy.” – Page
That’s not all—Page became the Founder and President of Woman Emerged and Creator of the High Five I Am Program, which empowers women to emerge from feeling trapped to unleashed, from ‘Powerless to Empress.’
Page is also the Host and Co-creator of The Inspired Mom Global Summit. She selectively juries her speakers to help moms become better mothers, wives and friends, and to learn to celebrate life’s magical moments.
