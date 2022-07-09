Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,077 in the last 365 days.

Jodi Standke, CEO of Talon Performance Group, Featured in Society for Human Resource Management

Mistakes are made when the message is given within a larger conversation”
— Jodi Standke

PLANO, TX, USA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jodi Standke, CEO of Talon Performance Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Society for Human Resource Management, Termination Tips for HR Practitioners

Plano, TX 7/8/2022

By: Susan Ladika

After your organization has made the difficult decision to fire or lay off an employee, less is often more when it comes time to deliver the news, some experts say.

Jodi Standke, CEO of Talon Performance Group, a talent management firm based in Minneapolis, says the termination conversation should be short and to the point. “Mistakes are made when the message is given within a larger conversation,” she says.

Most states have at-will employment, so employers don’t need to explain why they’re firing someone, Standke says. “Most of the time, the employee knows,” she adds, although “they might not want to admit it.”

Read full article here: https://www.shrm.org/hr-today/news/hr-magazine/summer2022/Pages/termination-tips-for-hr-practitioners.aspx

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Jodi Standke, CEO of Talon Performance Group, Featured in Society for Human Resource Management

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.