Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee Meeting on July 11, 2022

MARYLAND, August 7 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 8, 2022

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Monday, July 11 at 9:30 a.m. to review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-02 Density and Height Limits, Parking – Biohealth.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below. 

ZTA 22-02 Density and Height Limits, Parking – Biohealth

Review:  The PHED Committee will review ZTA 22-02 Density and Height Limits, Parking – Biohealth, which would allow additional height and increased flexibility in density for urban biohealth facilities in recognition of the unique mechanical challenges of biohealth buildings. ZTA 22-02 would also allow consolidation of certain facilities and provide parking provisions for Biohealth Priority Campuses.

The lead sponsor is Councilmember Friedson. Councilmembers Hucker, Katz, Navarro, Council President Albornoz, Council Vice-President Glass and Councilmember Riemer are cosponsors.

Councilmember Friedson has provided an amended version of the zoning measure that would remove the provisions related to Biohealth Priority Campuses and provide more modest increases in height for urban biohealth facilities in the Commercial Residential (CR), Life Sciences Center (LSC) and Employment Office (EOF) Zones. The Planning Board supports ZTA 22-02 with the amendments proposed by Councilmember Friedson.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.


Release ID: 22-269
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884

