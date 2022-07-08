Council President Albornoz to be Joined by County Executive Elrich, Councilmembers and Early Childcare Advocates for Press Conference on July 12 at noon

MARYLAND, August 7 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 8, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2022—On Tuesday, July 12 at 12 p.m. Council President Gabe Albornoz will host a press conference to celebrate the designation of the Children’s Opportunity Alliance of Montgomery County as the County’s new Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity.

Led by Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro and Craig Rice, the Council unanimously enacted Bill 42-21 in Feb. 2022, which provided the framework to establish an independent Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity. This organization will focus on systemic issues related to accessible, high quality and sustainable early care and education (ECE) in order to empower more parents to participate in the workforce, provide a solid educational foundation for children, help employers attract and retain talented individuals, and ensure a talented future workforce to help spur Montgomery County’s economy.

The entity will serve as a public-private convenor to help build a more unified system and bring together all stakeholders, including parents, employers, and childcare providers. It is charged with facilitating the coordination of resources across the entire ECE system. The nonprofit organization will develop recommendations to increase the availability of, and access to, high-quality, affordable early care and education programs. Particular attention will be given to underrepresented populations and children up to 5 years of age. The entity must also adopt and implement a racial equity and social justice policy consistent with Montgomery County’s policy.

Bill 42-21 builds upon the Montgomery County Early Care and Education Initiative (ECEI), which was spearheaded in 2019 by Councilmember Navarro, then serving as Council President, and County Executive Elrich, in partnership with MCPS and Montgomery College. This four-year action plan earmarked $7 million in funding to expand quality early care and educational opportunities for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

During the July 12 Council meeting, the Council is scheduled to confirm the County Executive’s appointments to the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity Board of Directors who will develop a workplan for the organization.

What: Press conference on the County's ongoing efforts to develop affordable and accessible early childcare education programs for families.

Who: Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, County Executive Marc Elrich, Councilmember Nancy Navarro, Councilmember Craig Rice, Chair of Children’s Opportunity Fund Kevin Beverly, Family Child Care Provider for Precious Moments Family Childcare Tiffany Jones, and Program Director for Identity, Inc. Nora Morales.

When: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Capital Crescent Trail Conference Room, fourth floor of the Montgomery County Council Office Building, located at 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville Md, 20850.

Parking is available in the public parking garage at the Council Office Building and can be accessed via the entrance located directly off East Jefferson Street. Metered on-street parking is also available on Monroe Street and on Maryland Avenue near the Montgomery County Circuit Court. Please allow time to park and go through security.

# # #