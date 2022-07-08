Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Auctioneers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Donald Cotton, Stan Crooks, Ransom Hartman, and Pamela Steele to the Board of Auctioneers. 

 

Donald Cotton

Cotton, of Cantonment, is a Realtor with ERA Old South Properties. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Florida Auctioneers Association and is a member of the National Auctioneers Association. Cotton is a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and the United States Marine Corps. Cotton earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Auburn University. 

 

Stan Crooks

Crooks, of Lake Worth, is the President of Auction America, Inc. He is a two-time past President, Hall of Fame recipient, and an active member of the Florida Auctioneer’s Association. Crooks is also a member of the National Auctioneer’s Association and the National Association Bankruptcy Trustees. 

 

Ransom Hartman

Hartman, of Palm City, is the owner of Ransom R. Hartman, LLC. He is a licensed auctioneer and is a member of the National and Florida Auctioneer’s Associations. Hartman earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Illinois State University. 

 

Pamela Steele

Steele, of Tallahassee, is the Human Resources Manager of Acumera, Inc. She previously served on the Leon County Board of County Commissioners Value Adjustment Board. Steel earned certifications in office system technology and medical transcription from Tallahassee Community College. 

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

