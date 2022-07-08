Pair of projects target Casper's Wyoming Boulevard and Salt Creek Highway

CASPER – Two Casper area projects are set to begin next week and are likely to cause some traffic congestion. Both projects however, will be short-term and one project is expected to be completed within two days.

On Tuesday, July 12, Casper maintenance crews will begin asphalt paving a section of WYO 258 (Wyoming Boulevard) from Poplar Street east about halfway to WYO 251 (Casper Mountain Road). Paving will begin on the eastbound lanes before switching to the westbound lanes. Traffic control will be in place and speeds will be reduced to 30 mph. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, either direction.

During this project, turning access to the shopping center and car wash will be restricted from Wyoming Boulevard. Access from Poplar Street south of Wyoming Boulevard will not be affected. The paving operation is expected to last two days.

The second project will last up to six months and affects the bridge over Casper Creek on Salt Creek Highway just north of Yellowstone.

On Monday, July 18, a project to replace the bridge deck begins and will necessitate the closure of Salt Creek Highway to through traffic for the duration.

The bridge crosses Casper Creek just to the north of U.S. 20/26 (Yellowstone Highway) and just to the south of the railroad tracks. Though short in length, the deck replacement will close the highway at the intersection with Yellowstone Highway for 112 days, according to the project contract. Access to this portion of Salt Creek Highway will be from the north at the junction of the Shoshoni Bypass and Salt Creek Highway. No business access will be affected.

Reiman Corp. is the general contractor. The project is part of a multi-year effort to rehabilitate bridges around the state.

--