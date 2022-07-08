Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles

Announces 2022 Low Plate Lottery

199 total plates available this year

Applications will be accepted online until 5 p.m., Friday, September 2nd

BOSTON- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that applications are now being accepted online for the 2022 Low Number Plate Lottery at Mass.Gov/RMV using the Online Service Center. To be eligible, applicants must apply for this year’s lottery by 5 p.m., Friday, September 2. If selected for a low number plate, winners will be notified by mail.

This year, there are 198 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of this year’s low plates are F7, 36, 78K, X44, 1S, and 6666.

Applicants should note that there is no fee to apply. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a special plate fee that will be required, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on Twitter for details on the lottery plate drawing to be announced later this summer, including the date, time, and location of the event. In addition, lottery plate applicants will be sent a notification from the RMV to the email address they provided with event details. The lottery results will be posted after the drawing on the RMV website.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements

Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies/corporations may not apply.

MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers & sisters.)

Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV .

An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-Z Pass/ Pay by Plate violations.

Online entries will be accepted only and must be completed by 5 p.m., Friday, September 2.

Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV . By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2022.

All winners will be notified mail with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until Friday, December 30, 2022, to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after Friday, December 30 , 2022. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.

All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.

