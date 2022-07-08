Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,164 in the last 365 days.

Senator Tartaglione’s Statement on Passing The Pennsylvania Budget

Senator Tartaglione

Harrisburg, PA – July 8, 2022 – On Friday, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed the $44 billion Fiscal Year 2022-2023 (FY 22-23) Budget and related code bills, which are awaiting Governor Wolf’s signature.
 
“This budget is both a great step forward in its historic investment in education funding, with a record $1.1 billion increase in education funding and $190 million heading to the School District of Philadelphia. It was also a missed opportunity to make meaningful and substantive change in Pennsylvanians’ lives – we failed to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage or close the Delaware loophole, and we redirected gaming revenue away from helping Pennsylvanians afford their property taxes and toward Pennsylvania’s General Fund,” said Senator Christine Tartaglione.
 
House Bill 1342, the Pennsylvania Tax Code for FY 22-23, which Sen. Tartaglione voted ‘NO’ on, will slowly lower the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNI) from 9.99% to 4.99% in 2031. It failed to address the needs of employees earning an inadequate minimum wage or close the Delaware loophole which would prevent corporations from moving profits to subsidiaries in neighboring Delaware and not paying their fair share in taxes. 
 
“150 days ago, Governor Wolf delivered his final Budget Address to the General Assembly. During his Address, he spoke about the need to address the CNI but doing so while raising the minimum wage and closing the Delaware loophole. But today, the majority party lowered the CNI while leaving behind the lowest earners in Pennsylvania.” said Sen Tartaglione.
 
Other programs and initiatives receiving funding include investments of $125 million for the Whole Home Repair program, $100 million for Adult Mental Health Support, $90 million for Childcare Assistance, and $75 million for Violence Intervention and Prevention Programs.

A more detailed breakdown of Pennsylvania’s FY 22-23 budget can be found here.

###

You just read:

Senator Tartaglione’s Statement on Passing The Pennsylvania Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.