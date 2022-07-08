Workplace Injury Results In $80,000 Fine for Saskatchewan Company

CANADA, July 8 - Released on July 8, 2022

A Humboldt company pleaded guilty to one violation under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Humboldt provincial court on June 27, 2022.

Brockman Enterprises Ltd. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 12(b) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including arrangements for the use, handling, storage and transport of articles and substances in a manner that protects the health and safety of the workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The company was fined $57,142.86 and a surcharge of $22,857.14. Two other charges were withdrawn.

Charges stemmed from an incident that took place at a worksite near Humboldt, Saskatchewan on May 11, 2020. A worker was seriously injured when an oil barrel exploded.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

