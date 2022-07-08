Việt Nam pilots export of passion fruits to China

VIETNAM, July 8 -

HÀ NỘI — The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has agreed to pilot the import of Vietnamese passion fruit from July, making it the 10th Vietnamese fruit to be allowed to enter the Chinese market.

According to the two sides’ agreement on phytosanitary requirements, in the immediate future, GACC permits the import of fresh passion fruits from Vietnam through seven border gates in China's Guangxi Province.

Speaking at a conference on Thursday, Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Nguyễn Thị Thu Hương said that GACC recommends that related growing areas and packing facilities of the passion fruit for export must be registered to and approved by the Chinese side.

Furthermore, the Plant Protection Department must follow good agricultural practices, monitor pests and pesticide residues, and ensure safety and hygiene for COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, among others. Meanwhile, technicians involved must be trained to take control of the entire production and packaging process.

Based on the results of the pilot export, the two sides will assess the situation towards the signing of an official protocol on plant quarantine for Vietnamese passion fruit imported into China, contributing to the development of trade between the two countries.

Currently, Việt Nam grows passion fruits on about 6,000ha across 46 cities and provinces with an annual output of 300,000-400,000 tonnes.

The negotiations for the fruit to be exported to China began in 2016. The department has also sent documents to seek permission for Vietnamese passion fruit to enter the Australian and US markets. — VNS