Gov. Lujan Grisham announces major infrastructure investments in Socorro and Belen

Governor kicks off summer-long infrastructure tour

BELEN – Gov. Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced several infrastructure projects in the communities of Socorro and Belen, the first in a summer-long series of community infrastructure announcements.

“New Mexico has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make truly transformative investments in communities large and small around our state,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Whether it’s healthcare or roads, parks or drinking water, we are putting every dollar to good use to improve the quality of life for every New Mexico family through these historic investments.”

In addition to the $164.8 million appropriated by the governor through capital outlay during this year’s legislative session, the administration is leveraging billions of dollars in federal funding for infrastructure work.

In Socorro, the governor launched the deployment of $10 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations around the state. The investment marks a critical step in ensuring that electric vehicle drivers traveling across the state east to west through Socorro can access charging infrastructure.

This funding will soon be bolstered by $38 million in federal infrastructure funding the governor has committed for a network of electric vehicle charging stations to be located every 50 miles along New Mexico’s interstates.

In Belen, the governor is joining city officials and veterans in announcing $1.3 million in capital outlay funding that will allow the city to complete the Eagle Park Veteran’s Memorial, as well as fund the addition of a dog park, splash pad and other improvements and repairs.

The governor will finish the day by announcing the final component of a $5 million, multi-year project to better manage flooding in Belen at the future site of a floodwater detention pond.

“Modernizing the state’s infrastructure to improve the quality of life for generations of New Mexicans and their families, as well as prepare and protect communities in the face of a changing climate, is a top priority of Gov. Lujan Grisham,” said state infrastructure adviser Martin J. Chavez. “The announcements made today are one portion of the massive investments already made and that will continue under Gov. Lujan Grisham, and the governor is committed to ensuring that communities receive the infrastructure resources they need.”

Over the coming days, the governor will also make infrastructure stops in Clovis and Roswell.