Online Plans Display Available, In-Person Public Meeting Planned for Route 3022 Maclay Street Bridge Replacement Project in the City of Harrisburg

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the project to replace the Route 3022 Maclay Street Bridge over the Norfolk Southern Rail Yard in the City of Harrisburg. An in-person public meeting is set for July 19, 2022.

The project extends from Maclay Street/7th Street intersection to Julia Street, which is a half block west of Cameron Street.







Maclay Street is a gateway into the city and a vital link for emergency services, Capital Area Transit (CAT) and local school busses. It is one of only six crossings over or under Norfolk Southern facilities linking the eastern and western portions of Harrisburg.





The existing bridge was built in 1940 and is in poor condition with advanced deterioration to the primary load carrying members. Maclay Street carries an average of 25,172 vehicles per day with 3% trucks.





The bridge replacement project will resolve a number of issues on Maclay Street within the project limits and will tie into another project that is improving the intersection of Cameron Street and Maclay Street. The Maclay Street bridge project will:





• Provide a safe and structurally sound crossing of the Norfolk Southern Harrisburg Rail Yard. A new 4-span steel girder bridge is being proposed.

• Increase the vertical clearance of the bridge over the rail yard from 21 feet to the standard 23 feet for double-stacked rail cars. The profile of the Maclay Street roadway will be raised over the rail yard.

• Reduce traffic congestion at the 7th Street intersection with Maclay Street. Maclay Street will be widened from 4-lanes existing to 5-lanes proposed in the project area. At the intersection, westbound traffic will have designated lanes for through traffic on Maclay Street, right turn to head north on 7th Street, left turn to head south on 7th Street. Eastbound traffic will be carried on the remaining two lanes. On the west leg of the 7th Street intersection, a right turn lane will be added to Maclay Street to head south on 7th Street.

• Accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic on Maclay Street. Sidewalks of similar width to the existing sidewalks will be constructed on each side of Maclay Street and bicycle lanes will be added in both the eastbound and westbound directions.





To accommodate the roadway widening in the project area, the bridge carrying Maclay Street over Paxton Creek will also be replaced along with the bridge over the railroad. The width of the bridges will be increased from 62 feet to 86 feet. The new bridges will carry five 11-foot wide lanes, two 6-foot wide bike lanes, and two 8-foot wide sidewalks.





Construction work outside of the existing right-of-way is anticipated. Overhead and underground utilities within the area of construction will need to be relocated.





Construction will be performed in stages while maintaining three lanes of traffic and at least one sidewalk in each stage. The temporary lane configuration will carry two lanes of traffic westbound into the city and one lane of traffic eastbound out of the city.





The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project.





A digital version of this plans display will be available to view online from July 8, 2022 to August 5, 2022.





An in-person open house plan display will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 19, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Keystone Conference Center, 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.





Construction is anticipated from 2024 through 2026.





Comments will be accepted until 11:59 PM Friday, August 5.









The purpose of the online plan display and open house is to introduce the project, depict the preferred alternative, and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.







The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Heidi Mertz, PE, Project Manager, at (717) 787-3324, or email at hmertz@pa.gov





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018







