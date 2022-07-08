Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,164 in the last 365 days.

Gabion Basket Repairs Planned at Nyes Road and Devonshire Heights Road in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that gabion basket repairs are planned for next week at the intersection of Nyes Road (Route 2019) and Devonshire Heights Road (T-774) in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, work is expected to begin at 7:00 AM Monday, July 11, and continue around the clock until the work is completed, anticipated to be sometime the morning of Tuesday, July 12.


Work includes gabion basket repair, which will require several sections of guide rail to be removed for access along the northbound side of Nyes Road just north of the intersection with Devonshire Heights Road. 


Traffic control will be in place between M Street and North Highlands Court. There will be minor impacts to traffic with one lane open in each direction, and the possibility of single lane traffic under flagging.


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Gabion Basket Repairs Planned at Nyes Road and Devonshire Heights Road in Dauphin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.