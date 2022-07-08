Gabion Basket Repairs Planned at Nyes Road and Devonshire Heights Road in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that gabion basket repairs are planned for next week at the intersection of Nyes Road (Route 2019) and Devonshire Heights Road (T-774) in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, work is expected to begin at 7:00 AM Monday, July 11, and continue around the clock until the work is completed, anticipated to be sometime the morning of Tuesday, July 12.







Work includes gabion basket repair, which will require several sections of guide rail to be removed for access along the northbound side of Nyes Road just north of the intersection with Devonshire Heights Road.





Traffic control will be in place between M Street and North Highlands Court. There will be minor impacts to traffic with one lane open in each direction, and the possibility of single lane traffic under flagging.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



