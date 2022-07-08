Submit Release
Wyoming Board of Ag to Meet July 14

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet on Thursday, July 14th in Casper, W and via Zoom. At 10:30 am.

The meeting will take place in the Round House Conference room inside the Thyra Thompson Building in Casper. During the meeting, the Board will discuss Conservation District appointments if necessary, hear an update on the Goshen County Conservation District, discuss the Palmer Amaranth Petition, hear Water Quality Reports, Water Quality applications, and discuss any other business as needed. There will be a chance for public comment at the end of the meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

 

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Kim Bright, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Jody Bagley, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Benjamin Anson, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Lexi Bauder, Northeast.

The Thyra Thompson Building is located in Casper, WY at 444 W Collins Dr. A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

