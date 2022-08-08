US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation If Before 1982 They Had Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy-Work

"If your loved one has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had exposure to asbestos in the navy or workplace prior to 1982 anywhere in the USA we would like for them to get compensated."” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last twelve months and who had substantial exposure to asbestos before 1982 in the navy or at work to please call the legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

The Advocate says, "If your loved one has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and he had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy or at his place of work prior to 1982 anywhere in the USA we would like for them to get compensated. To get the best possible compensation result it is vital a person like this be able to recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on the job or in the navy-again prior to 1982. If the answer is yes-they can recall the specifics of their asbestos exposure, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We think you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Lung Cancer Compensation Results for People Exposed to asbestos at work or in the navy. Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$1,354,000 Compensation Result received by an 81-year-old gentleman diagnosed with lung cancer who served in the US Navy in a ship's engine room and then spent his career working as an auto mechanic at various auto shops.

*$201,800 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 70 who served in the US Navy and then went to work as a flooring contractor installing various types of flooring.

*$215,000 Compensation Result received by a 63-year-old man who worked as a laborer and diesel mechanic at a steel mill.

*$441,000 Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer.

*$187,200 Compensation Result received by an 84-year-old gentleman who worked as a diesel mechanic and welder out of a local union.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.