Maryland State Police Arrest Two Allegany County Men On Child Pornography Charges

July 8, 2022

(CUMBERLAND, MD)- Troopers arrested two Allegany County men today as a result of separate investigations conducted by the Maryland State Police / Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The first suspect is identified as Matthew Loren Sites, 23, of Cumberland, Maryland. Sites is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and ten counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested this afternoon in Allegany County and transported to the Allegany County Detention Center, where he is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The second suspect is identified as Roger Clayton Abe 3rd, 38, of Cumberland, Maryland. Abe is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested this morning in Allegany County and transported to the Allegany County Detention Center, where he is currently awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Both suspects were identified during separate investigations relating to the online distribution of child pornography. Forensic analysis of devices seized from each suspect revealed multiple stored child pornography files. Both suspects were charged yesterday evening and arrest warrants were issued through the District Court for Allegany County.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Matthew Loren Sites Roger Clayton Abe 3rd

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov