Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,148 in the last 365 days.

Andrew Arreola and Taylor Canada of Gulf Coast International Properties Achieve Remarkable Sales Record

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --


Andrew Arreola and Taylor Canada of Gulf Coast International Properties
Achieve Remarkable Sales Record

Gulf Coast International Properties® is proud to announce Andrew Arreola, LLC, and Taylor Canada, P.A., as Naples #1 team for combined closed sale volume in Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, and Old Naples, as of June 20, 2022*.

According to Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data, the team have a combined total of $88,440,000 year-to-date in these communities - the most exclusive in Naples, Florida.

The record-breaking milestone comes as the high-producing team represented buyers and sellers in eight recent multi-million-dollar transactions.

Canada and Arreola share a combined two decades of experience providing luxury real estate advisory services to their clients. Andrew’s first-hand local knowledge of Naples luxury waterfront properties began early as a resident of Gulf Shore Boulevard. His roots stretch as far back as the 1980s and 1990s when his family had a Park Shore family business. Taylor was born and raised in Naples. Involved in his family’s home building and real estate companies in Southwest Florida since the late 1970’s, Canada easily found a fit in the same industry. Both are leading, luxury real estate agents at Gulf Coast International Properties® in Naples. The team specializes in representing clients in Naples' most exclusive enclaves.

Vicki Tracy, COO of GCIP, states, “Andrew and Taylor’s impressive achievement is a testament to their professionalism, work ethic, and integrity. GCIP’s teamwork approach combined with the team’s depth of knowledge and years of experience has led to their great success. We are incredibly proud of them, wish them continued success, and anticipate them reaching even further sales milestones in the future.”

About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.

To contact Andrew and Taylor directly, please email:
andrew@gcipnaples.com
taylor@gcipnaples.com


For more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com

* SOURCE: Southwest Florida MLS. CMA from 01.01.2022 to 06.20.22

Media Contact: Vicki Tracy
Chief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties®
(239) 572-3799
Email: Vicki@gcipnaples.com
Website: www.gcipnaples.com

Heather McDermott
Gulf Coast International Properties
email us here

You just read:

Andrew Arreola and Taylor Canada of Gulf Coast International Properties Achieve Remarkable Sales Record

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.