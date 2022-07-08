Andrew Arreola and Taylor Canada of Gulf Coast International Properties Achieve Remarkable Sales Record
NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Andrew Arreola and Taylor Canada of Gulf Coast International Properties
Achieve Remarkable Sales Record
Gulf Coast International Properties® is proud to announce Andrew Arreola, LLC, and Taylor Canada, P.A., as Naples #1 team for combined closed sale volume in Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, and Old Naples, as of June 20, 2022*.
According to Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data, the team have a combined total of $88,440,000 year-to-date in these communities - the most exclusive in Naples, Florida.
The record-breaking milestone comes as the high-producing team represented buyers and sellers in eight recent multi-million-dollar transactions.
Canada and Arreola share a combined two decades of experience providing luxury real estate advisory services to their clients. Andrew’s first-hand local knowledge of Naples luxury waterfront properties began early as a resident of Gulf Shore Boulevard. His roots stretch as far back as the 1980s and 1990s when his family had a Park Shore family business. Taylor was born and raised in Naples. Involved in his family’s home building and real estate companies in Southwest Florida since the late 1970’s, Canada easily found a fit in the same industry. Both are leading, luxury real estate agents at Gulf Coast International Properties® in Naples. The team specializes in representing clients in Naples' most exclusive enclaves.
Vicki Tracy, COO of GCIP, states, “Andrew and Taylor’s impressive achievement is a testament to their professionalism, work ethic, and integrity. GCIP’s teamwork approach combined with the team’s depth of knowledge and years of experience has led to their great success. We are incredibly proud of them, wish them continued success, and anticipate them reaching even further sales milestones in the future.”
About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.
To contact Andrew and Taylor directly, please email:
andrew@gcipnaples.com
taylor@gcipnaples.com
For more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com
* SOURCE: Southwest Florida MLS. CMA from 01.01.2022 to 06.20.22
Media Contact: Vicki Tracy
Chief Operating Officer, Gulf Coast International Properties®
(239) 572-3799
Email: Vicki@gcipnaples.com
Website: www.gcipnaples.com
Heather McDermott
