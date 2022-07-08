B2B Business, TheOfficeSquad®, Announces Franchise Sales Launch
The thriving brand is making plans for sales, new training opportunities, and a new corporate location.
I want to create a brand that small business owners ‘know, like, and trust’ with their business operations. It starts with the people.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheOfficeSquad®, an innovative business management and support services firm, has just announced its franchise sales kick off.
— Dida Clifton, CEO of The Office Squad
The franchise rollout will include a new corporate location based out of Henderson, Nevada due to open in August. Additionally, TheOfficeSquad®’s franchise development team is targeting territories in Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Florida, and Texas. “My mission is to change the way we grow small businesses in America. We can’t do that with one location,” says Dida Clifton, CEO of The Office Squad. “The potential for this brand is wide open — there is nothing like it – anywhere. “
Clifton points out that the differentiator for TheOfficeSquad® is their multifaceted service offerings all configured within a flawless hybrid model. Their service is affordable, says Clifton, with all small business operational support in one place for the price of one employee. “The pandemic has forever changed the way we think about staffing and the workplace,” said Clifton. “This hybrid model accommodates the companies that are downsizing, need less staff and space, as well as the small growing business that needs help but doesn’t want employees.”
TheOfficeSquad® offers a multitude of business support and management services which include bookkeeping, hosted and administrative services, phone answering, executive suites, co-working space, virtual offices, and optional CPA and tax preparation services.
What’s next for TheOfficeSquad®? Clifton opened up about her future plans to launch a school to produce more squad members for small business owners to trust. “Anyone can be a bookkeeper or virtual assistant. There’s no training. No license. No certification. No accountability and so on, which really inhibits business owners as they are seeking someone that they can trust,” stated Clifton. “Our Boot Camp will train TheOfficeSquad® squad members and be able to deploy them to franchises where they might like to live and grow. I want to create a brand that small business owners ‘know, like, and trust’ with their business operations. It starts with the people.”
The company is seeking to vet new candidates and bring new franchisees on board. They offer an ongoing support model, initial training, marketing guidance, and more. “I’ve already made all the mistakes so our model is flawless,” pointed out Clifton. “Our business is support. Support of small business owners. That’s what we do. A franchisee is a small business owner so supporting them is easy for us – we’re already doing it. We have a declining royalty and a support structure to last as long as they think they need us – and beyond.”
Interested candidates are invited to visit the TheOfficeSquad® franchise website at www.theofficesquad.com/franchise for more information.
ABOUT TheOfficeSquad®
TheOfficeSquad® is a full-service business support firm offering bookkeeping, hosted and administrative services, phone answering, executive suites, co-working space, virtual offices, and optional CPA and tax preparation services. The company was first launched in 2001 by U.S. Air Force Veteran and military spouse, Dida Clifton and is currently headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information about the company and the franchise opportunity, visit www.theofficesquad.com/franchise.
