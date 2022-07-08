TAIWAN, July 8 - President Tsai attends ceremony for Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University students

President Tsai attends ceremony for Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University students

On the afternoon of July 8, President Tsai Ing-wen attended a ceremony marking the end of the Taiwan-based study for exchange students enrolled in Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University (UPTP). In remarks at the event, President Tsai called UPTP a cornerstone of bilateral educational cooperation spurring broader exchanges between our two countries, which share the goal of making it the best polytechnic university in Latin America. The president expressed hope that, as Taiwan looks to expand its cooperation with Paraguay, UPTP students can use their knowledge and experience to act as a bridge between our two countries and help us all work toward a better tomorrow.

A transcript of the president's remarks is provided below:

I would first like to congratulate all the students on completing your study in Taiwan. I also want to thank all the faculty members for your hard work and dedication. I am so delighted to have Ambassador Fleitas here with us today to mark this important milestone in Taiwan-Paraguay cooperation.

When I visited Paraguay in 2018, I had the privilege of attending the opening ceremony for the pre-university courses at UPTP. Some of those who took these courses back then are soon to graduate in about six months' time. I am glad to see you again in Taiwan. And I want to thank National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST, Taiwan Tech) and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs for helping facilitate the UPTP program.

I know the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for many of you to come to Taiwan to study. But I hope that you enjoyed your three semesters of study at Taiwan Tech, having had a chance to get to know Taiwan while sharing your culture with your fellow students here. With your contributions, I am sure the internationally diverse campus of Taiwan Tech has become a culturally much richer place.

As a cornerstone of Taiwan-Paraguay educational cooperation, UPTP is spurring broader exchanges between our two countries. Our shared goal for UPTP is to make it the best polytechnic university in Latin America, and I am truly grateful to the staff of Taiwan Tech for all you have done toward this goal. Over the past five years, many scholars and administrators have worked to turn UPTP into a model for Taiwan's international education cooperation projects, sharing our knowledge and expertise in science and technology with friends around the world.

Education has been at the root of Taiwan's national development. By cultivating outstanding talent in science and technology, Taiwan and Paraguay are sowing the seeds of future growth, prosperity, and friendship. And there is nothing more satisfying than seeing young talent like you thrive.

In just six months, you will graduate and embark on an exciting new chapter of your careers. I am confident that your education at UPTP will empower you to contribute to the development of Paraguay and the welfare of your fellow people.

As we in Taiwan look to expand our cooperation with Paraguay, I am hopeful that you, as future UPTP graduates, can play a key part in this effort. With your knowledge and experience, you can act as a bridge to help us all work toward a better tomorrow.

Going forward, Taiwan will continue to strengthen collaboration with all our democratic partners. We look forward to working together with all of you in the months and years to come.