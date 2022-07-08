Submit Release
KN 95 masks provided by the Macao SAR Government conform to national standards

MACAU, July 8 - In response to the observation that the KN95 masks distributed by the Government are ineffective in preventing viruses, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre points out that the masks in question follow the technical requirements GB2626-2019, which are the national standards of the People's Republic of China governing KN95 masks. Masks certified with this standard can filter 95% or more particles, a higher filtration rate for fine particles as compared with surgical masks.

According to the “Guidelines for the Public and Key Occupational Groups on Wearing Masks (August 2021 Edition)” by the Comprehensive Team of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism, KN95 masks conforming to the GB2626-2019 standards are capable of providing sufficient protection even for staff of medical institutions who come in contact with potentially contaminated objects at work.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre emphasizes that the KN95 masks distributed by the Macao SAR Government can effectively prevent COVID-19. When wearing the mask, make sure the nose, mouth and chin are fully covered, with the nose clip firmly moulded to the nose. If the mask gets dirty, deformed, damaged or smells odd, replace it with a new one right away. The correct use of masks is the key to effective protection.

