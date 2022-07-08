Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,134 in the last 365 days.

Subsistence Team suspends supplies delivery service today for buildings newly listed as Red Code Zones

MACAU, July 8 - As the Subsistence Team needs to carry out screening and supplies delivery today (July 8) for the seven buildings newly listed as Red Code Zones last night: Bairro da Ilha Verde Building (Block IV), Va Ip Building, Jardim Kong Fok Cheong Building (Block II), Lok Fu Garden Building, Pou Seng Building, Jardim Cidade Building (Block XI – Edf. Weng Kai Kok), and Pat Tat Sun Chuen Building, the service originally scheduled for 3 pm to 5 pm to deliver supplies from relatives and friends for the above-mentioned buildings listed as Red Code Zones is suspended. Relevant households are advised to understand the measure and ask their relatives and friends not to deliver supplies to the sites today.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has completed the large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the common spaces in the seven buildings newly listed as Red Code Zones through the night, as well as the set-up of temporary nucleic acid sampling stations and frontline coordination stations in the lockdown and precautionary zones. If members of the public have any enquiries about the pandemic prevention measures, they can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800.
 

You just read:

Subsistence Team suspends supplies delivery service today for buildings newly listed as Red Code Zones

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.