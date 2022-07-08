Citizens are urged to review their address in the Macao Health Code to avoid having the code locked in red or yellow due to declaration of incorrect address

MACAU, July 8 - A large number of citizens have been identified as individuals in the lockdown or precautionary zones due to declaration of incorrect address in the Macao Health Code. With regard to this, nearly 20,000 requests for assistance have been processed so far, and there are still around 7,500 pending cases.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zones, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

For instructions on how to fill in the address, please refer to the infographic “Review your address in Macao Health Code now” (link: https://www.gcs.gov.mo/news/detail/en/N22Fc4TUhk?1 ).