MACAU, July 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for March - May 2022 decreased by 0.6% over the previous period (February - April 2022) to 259.4. The index for the Macao Peninsula (259.4) dropped by 0.9% while that for Taipa & Coloane (259.1) rose by 0.3%.

The index for existing residential units (277.0) decreased by 0.5%, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (269.4) and Taipa & Coloane (307.0) dropping by 0.5% and 0.2% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings over 20 years old dipped by 0.6%, whereas the indices for those of 5 years old or less and for those between 11 and 20 years old both rose by 0.3%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (306.9) grew by 1.7%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres went down by 3.8% and 1.9% respectively, while the index for those with less than 50 square metres increased by 1.1%.