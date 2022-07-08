The Health Bureau has distributed 13.5 million RAT kits and 14.5 million masks

MACAU, July 8 - Since the local outbreak of COVID-19 was discovered on 18 June, the Health Bureau has activated the contingency plan immediately, with transportation teams organized to deliver rapid antigen test kits and masks to various NAT sampling stations day and night.

From Day 1 of the first round of Citywide NAT programme on 19 June, the delivery staff have been working continuously to distribute RAT kits and masks from the temporary warehouse at Pac On Terminal to the NAT sampling stations as well as the red-coded zones.

As of yesterday (8 June), a total of 13.5 million RAT kits and 14.5 million masks have been distributed by the Health Bureau.