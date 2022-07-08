Public understanding and cooperation over long isolation period are expected; Discharged individuals should pay attention to their own health and adopt proper precautions to avoid re-infection

MACAU, July 8 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the BA.5 Omicron sub-variant, which is currently the dominant strain in Macao, is more transmissible and fast-spreading, well-hidden and replicates more effectively in the human body. Unlike the previous Omicron sub-variants, BA.5 can invade the lungs and evade immunity, resulting in an increased rate of severe illness.

To carry out the prevention and control of COVID-19 in a scientific and precise manner, particularly having regard to the transmission characteristics of the BA.5 sub-variant, the Macao SAR Government has established measures of prevention and control according to the “Protocol for Prevention and Control of COVID-19 (Ninth Edition)” formulated by the State Council’s the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Team.

At present, all confirmed cases and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 are required to undergo isolation for at least 7 days. However, discharge from isolation is only permissible when the person has obtained negative results from two successive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests conducted 24 hours apart, or where the NAT result is positive but the CT value is ≧ 35. The majority of infected persons need 10 days or more to fulfil these criteria; that is, the time it takes to meet the national criteria for discharge from isolation is generally longer. For this, the Centre appeals for the understanding and cooperation from the infected persons and the general public.

After being discharged from isolation, relevant individuals must exercise self-health management for 7 days, during which their health code will turn yellow. They are also required to undergo nucleic acid testing at designated time and venue according to the instructions given to them upon discharge. Whenever and for whatever reason they take a nucleic acid test, they must proactively inform the sample collector of their infection history, and their sample may have to be tested individually.

Individuals who have been released from isolation should continue to pay attention to their own health and adopt proper precautions to avoid re-infection.

In addition, the KN95 masks distributed by the Macao SAR Government can effectively prevent COVID-19. When wearing the mask, make sure the nose, mouth and chin are fully covered, with the nose clip firmly moulded to the nose. If the mask gets dirty, deformed, damaged or smells odd, replace it with a new one right away. The correct use of masks is the key to effective protection.