Missouri Attorney General Joins Suit Against DOE Over Repeal of Household Efficiency Standards

Jul 8, 2022, 12:35 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office and eleven other states have filed the opening brief in their lawsuit against the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and its Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, for repealing the “Performance Rules” that set successful options for energy and water efficiency standards for dishwashers and laundry machines.