Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe

SALT LAKE CITY (July 8, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah to be kept at the half-staff position for one additional day in remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. 

Flags should now be kept in the lowered position until sunset on Sunday, July 10, 2022. 

President Joe Biden’s statement regarding former Prime Minister Abe can be found here.

